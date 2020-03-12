Trump suspends travel from Europe over coronavirus fears | 11 March 2020 | President Donald Trump says he will suspend all travel from many European countries in a desperate effort to halt the coronavirus. Trump announced the unprecedented travel ban Wednesday night in his second Oval Office address. He also unveiled emergency economic measures including tax extensions without interest. "We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days," Trump said in the 10-minute address. "The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight."