Trump tests negative for coronavirus

Sun, 15/03/2020 - 7:16am — legitgov

Trump tests negative for coronavirus | 14 March 2020 | President Trump tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a statement released by the White House physician. Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed," Trump's doctor, Sean Conley, wrote in a letter released Saturday night by the White House. "This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative." "One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free," Conley continued.

