Trump touts US-China phase one trade deal as 'landmark agreement' | 15 Jan 2020 | President Trump signed a partial trade deal with China on Wednesday, touting the pact -- which will ease nearly two years of tensions between the economic powerhouses -- as the "biggest" in history. "This really is a landmark agreement," Trump said at the White House. The deal, part of what is expected to be a broader pact, includes, among other aspects, a commitment from Beijing to purchase $200 billion of U.S. goods over the next two years in exchange for an agreement from the U.S. to suspend planned tariffs on Chinese products. (The U.S. will maintain levies on about $375 billion worth of merchandise.)