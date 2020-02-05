Trump touts achievements on eve of impeachment verdict | 04 Feb 2020 | President Trump offered a preview of his reelection campaign during a State of the Union address Tuesday delivered to a House that impeached him and a Senate that is poised to acquit him Wednesday. Trump did not explicitly mention impeachment during his remarks, a relief for Republican allies who encouraged him to focus on his agenda and policies. Instead, the president touted what he sees as his accomplishments in moving the economy forward, securing the U.S. border, and protecting the United States from Iran and other foreign enemies, issues that are expected to drive his campaign in the fall.