Trump to travel to see naval hospital ship deploy to NYC | 26 March 2020 | A Navy hospital ship will deploy to New York City this weekend to alleviate the onslaught of coronavirus patients filling the area's hospitals, President Trump told reporters on Thursday. Trump will travel to Norfolk, Va., on Saturday to bid farewell to the USNS Comfort. The ship is expected to dock in New York on Monday, roughly a week ahead of schedule after it had to undergo repairs. "I'll kiss it goodbye," Trump said during a coronavirus briefing on Thursday. "It's in Virginia, as you know, and I will go and we'll be waving together because I suspect the media will be following."