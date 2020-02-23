Trump was not told coronavirus-infected Americans would be flown home from cruise ship | 21 Feb 2020 | President Trump grew furious with senior advisers this week over a decision to allow 14 Americans who tested positive for coronavirus to return to the United States from Japan after being assured that infected patients would remain in quarantine overseas, according to administration officials. Trump and the administration's coronavirus task force were told last Saturday that Americans who had spent weeks in quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship where the virus had spread to hundreds of passengers would be brought home on two chartered planes -- but that patients who had symptoms or the infection itself would stay in Japan. Trump was briefed on the decision and agreed that healthy passengers should not be on the plane with sick ones, three senior administration officials said. But the State Department [deep-state terrorists out to destroy the US economy] and a top U.S. health official ultimately decided to bring back the 14 Americans who tested positive for the virus on the planes and place them in isolation -- without informing the president first.