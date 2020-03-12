Trump weighing potential emergency declaration for coronavirus | 12 March 2020 | President Trump is weighing whether to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus, which would free up additional resources to combat the rapidly spreading disease. The president indicated to reporters that using an emergency declaration under the Stafford Act was under consideration, but would not say definitively whether he would sign it on Thursday. "We have things that I can do. We have very strong emergency powers under the Stafford Act," he said during an Oval Office meeting with the Irish prime minister. "I have it memorized practically as to the powers in that act, and if I need to do something I'll do it. I have the right to do a lot of things that people don't even know about." Asked if he planned to declare a national emergency on Thursday, Trump deflected. "I don't want to say that, but you know, at some point."