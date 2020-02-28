Trump wins appeal to block McGahn testimony | 28 Feb 2020 | President Donald Trump scored a major legal victory on Friday when a federal appeals court panel ruled Democrats have no right to hear testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit's ruling overturned a lower court decision requiring McGahn's testimony and told the judge presiding over the case to dismiss it outright. The ruling is a blow to House Democrats' attempts to break the Trump administration's stance that it can block Congress from talking to witnesses.