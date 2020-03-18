Trump wins enough delegates to become GOP's presumptive nominee | 17 March 2020 | President Donald Trump has clinched the Republican Party nomination, surpassing the necessary delegate threshold. Trump, who had only token opposition, now has more than the 1,276 delegates needed after winning Tuesday’s Florida and Illinois primaries, according to The Associated Press's delegate count. That makes Trump the undisputed Republican nominee as Democrats continue to wage a contested primary contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. This is the earliest the delegate calendar permits a Republican to clinch the nomination.