Trump's defense did what it set out to do, Robert Ray says | 29 Jan 2020 | Former federal prosecutor Robert Ray, a member of President Trump's impeachment legal defense team, said the defense team did what they set out to do in their arguments that wrapped up Tuesday and said it is time to trust in the judgment of the senators. "The task at hand is to have a trial to determine whether or not it's appropriate to remove the president from office. Period. End of story," he told Laura Ingraham. "Once you've made that argument...I think it’s time to sit down...and put your faith and trust in [the senators] and respect and abide by their wisdom."