Trump's lawyers make final arguments in Senate impeachment trial | 28 Jan 2020 | President Trump’s lawyers are poised to wrap up their defense in the Senate impeachment trial Tuesday as pressure increased on Republicans to allow witnesses to testify after the revelations about Ukraine leaked from former national security adviser John Bolton's book. During its arguments Monday, the White House legal team -- featuring presentations from Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the independent counsel who headed the investigation that led to President Bill Clinton's impeachment -- picked apart the House managers' case against Trump. Starr warned senators of the dire consequences of conviction for the nation and the government... Dershowitz directly addressed the allegations in Bolton's unpublished book in the context of the impeachment trial.