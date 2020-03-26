Tucker Carlson blasts Trump critics as 'reactive children' for dismissing hydroxychloroquine | 25 March 2020 | Tucker Carlson took aim Wednesday at the media and critics of President Trump for dismissing an anti-malarial drug touted as an experimental treatment for coronavirus. "No emergency orders from our leaders can save us over time. Only medicine will stop this threat. Our only hope is science," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight"..."We should all be following developments in hydroxychloroquine use with interest and measured hope. Why wouldn't we be? Well, here's why: Donald Trump is for it," Carlson said. "Several days ago, the president expressed confidence in hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the epidemic. That was it for the media. If Trump is for it, they're against it, even if it might save American lives." "What reactive children they are," Carlson added. "And they immediately began a sustained push to discredit the drug long before the clinical results were in."