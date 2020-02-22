Tucker Carlson calls out Mick Mulvaney on immigration remarks: 'Dishonest and stupid' | 22 Feb 2020 | Fox News host Tucker Carlson chided acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney over a statement he made this week that seemed conflict with President Trump's immigration policy. According to audio obtained from The Washington Post, Mulvaney said the U.S. is desperate for more legal immigrants... Carlson claimed that Mulvaney, one of Trump's closest aides, is seemingly determined to undermine the administration's policies. "Everything about that statement is dishonest and stupid. For one thing, Americans don't want more immigration," Carlson said. The Fox News host added that the nation is "enjoying a tight labor market right now," claiming that while immigration is down, employment is up. "That means there are fewer available workers; therefore, employers must pay higher wages to those workers," Carlson continued.