Twitter Forces Laura Ingraham to Delete Post on Chloroquine Helping Coronavirus Patients | 30 March 2020 | Twitter has forced Fox News host Laura Ingraham to take down a tweet reporting on news that the malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine has been used to successfully treat sufferers of the Chinese virus in New York City hospitals. In a now-deleted tweet, the Fox host reported that "Lenox Hill in New York among many hospitals using Hydroxychloroquine with promising results. One patient was described as 'Lazarus' who was seriously ill from COVID-19, already released. #IngrahamAngle." Twitter told left-wing reporters that Ingraham had been locked out of her account and forced to delete the tweet before regaining access.