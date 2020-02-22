Twitter suspends 70 pro-Bloomberg spam accounts [They're *all* spam accounts!] | 21 Feb 2020 | Twitter announced Friday that it is suspending 70 accounts that posted content supporting Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign, saying the messages violated its company rules. Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, has launched an expansive social media campaign to buoy his White House bid. One prong of the strategy involves hiring temporary employees to launch an array of Twitter accounts that post identical messages, a tactic the social media site said amounted to spam and "platform manipulation." "We have taken enforcement action on a group of accounts for violating our rules against platform manipulation and spam," a Twitter official told The Hill.