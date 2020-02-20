Two Diamond Princess passengers with coronavirus have died, sources say | 20 Feb 2020 | Two elderly passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship infected with COVID-19 have died, government sources said Thursday, marking the first deaths from the vessel docked at Yokohama port. NHK reported that the two are a Japanese man and woman in their 80s, adding that they left the ship on Feb. 11 and 12 and had been hospitalized... The government sources said the two were among those taken off the ship who had been in serious condition. Japan has now seen three deaths from the virus.