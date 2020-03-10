Two GOP reps self-quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient | 09 March 2020 |Two more Republican lawmakers -- GOP Reps. Doug Collins of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida -- revealed Monday they had contact with the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) attendee who has since been diagnosed with coronavirus, saying they are not experiencing symptoms but will self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution. Both Collins and Gaetz are pro-Trump Republicans who have been with President Trump since CPAC: Collins shook Trump's hand and joined him for a visit to the CDC in Atlanta on Friday. He also met with Trump at the White House last Tuesday, several days after the Feb. 26-29 conference. Gaetz was spotted riding on Air Force One on Monday as he learned the news.