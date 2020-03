Two NY State Assembly members test positive for COVID-19 | 14 March 2020 | Two members of the New York State Assembly tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Saturday evening. Helene Weinstein (D) and Charles Barron (D), both Brooklyn-based lawmakers who have contracted the virus, have been in their districts since early March, the governor noted. The two have not been up to Albany in that time, according to a recent statement obtained by The Hill.