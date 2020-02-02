Two suspects in custody after Mar-a-Lago security breach | 01 Feb 2020 | Two women were arrested in South Florida on Friday after breaching security checkpoints around President Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, police said. The U.S. Secret Service said Florida Highway Patrol tried to make a traffic stop on Palm Beach Island but instead of pulling over, the driver of a black SUV sped off toward Trump's property and breached two security checkpoints near the Mar-a-Lago Club. The suspect was identified as Hannah Roemhild and had a Connecticut driver's license on her when she was arrested, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw. After Roemhild, 30, fled the Florida Highway Patrol trooper, she picked up another female passenger and plowed through the two checkpoints. Secret Service agents and local law enforcement opened fire on the car, but neither the suspects nor any of the officers and agents involved in the incident were injured or killed.