Mega barf alert and gag me with a chainsaw: UC tells students 'do not' say 'Chinese Virus' and 'do not allow' others to say it, either --The document directly tells students what names they should use for the virus. | 28 March 2020 | The Council of Chief Diversity Officers [job titles that should be eradicated and salaries rerouted to victims of the coronavirus] at the University of California released a "guidance document" to announce "supportive positive and inclusive campus climates during the COVID-19 crisis." The list begins by telling students to "reject racism, sexism, xenophobia and all hateful or intolerant speech, both in person and online," and to "Be an 'up-stander,' and discourage others from engaging in such behavior." "Do not use terms such as 'Chinese Virus' or other terms which cast either intentional or unintentional projections of hatred toward Asian communities, and do not allow the use of these terms by others," the university tells students and faculty, insisting that all members of the campus community refer to the virus as only "COVID-19" OR "coronavirus" in all "oral and written communications."