UK Hospitals to Deny Care to 'Racist' or 'Sexist' Patients --Police will also be given new powers to prosecute 'hate crimes' committed against NHS staff. | 20 Feb 2020 | Patients deemed to be "racist" or "homophobic" will be denied care in NHS Trust hospitals under new rules set to take effect in April. "Currently, staff can refuse to treat non-critical patients who are verbally aggressive or physically violent towards them," reports Sky News. "But these protections will extend to any harassment, bullying or discrimination, including homophobic, sexist or racist remarks." Police will also be given new powers to prosecute "hate crimes" committed against NHS staff... This is even worse than China's social credit score, which hasn't yet gone so far as to punish people by withdrawing medical treatment if they engage in wrongthink.