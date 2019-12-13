UK Prime Minister Johnson's Conservative Party wins majority of seats in Britain's Parliament | 13 Dec 2019 | Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party officially won a majority of seats in Britain's Parliament -- a decisive outcome to a Brexit-dominated election that should allow Johnson to fulfill his plan to take the U.K. out of the European Union next month. Johnson said it looked like the Conservatives had "a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done." The victory makes Johnson the most electorally successful Conservative leader since Margaret Thatcher, another politician who was loved and loathed in almost equal measure. It is a disaster for left-wing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who faced calls for his resignation even as the results rolled in.