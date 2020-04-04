The UK plans to issue coronavirus 'immunity passports' so people can leave the lockdown early --Citizens would need to test positive in an antibody test before being issued with the certificates. | 03 April 2020 | The UK plans to roll out "immunity passports" to people who have already contracted COVID-19 to allow them to return to "normal life," the Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday. "We are looking at an immunity certificate," Hancock said at a Downing Street press conference. "People who have had the disease have got the antibodies and then have immunity can show that and therefore get back as much as possible to normal life." The UK has already ordered millions of antibody tests. However, the tests have so far proven ineffective, and the government has yet to approve them for use.