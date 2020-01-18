U.S. Dept of Interior Warned Cell Tower Radiation Harmful to Birds in 2014; Studies Show 5G Also Causes Health Problems | 17 Jan 2020 | Wireless "WiFi" radiation is microwave radiation. Research has determined that all sources of wireless radiation (including from cell phones and cell towers) is harmful to birds as well as other animals, insects, nature, and humans. In 2014, the U.S. Department of Interior wrote a letter about their concerns regarding exposure to birds. (See Environmental Health Trust for letter published here.) According to research, exposure to 5G millimeter wave radiation also harms birds and other life forms. The Environmental Health Trust has additional info on the health effects of 5G.