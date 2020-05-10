U.S. Field Hospitals Stand Down, Most Without Treating Any COVID-19 Patients | 07 May 2020 | As hospitals were overrun by coronavirus patients in other parts of the world, the Army Corps of Engineers mobilized in the U.S., hiring private contractors to build emergency field hospitals around the country. The endeavor cost more than $660 million, according to an NPR analysis of federal spending records. But nearly four months into the pandemic, most of these facilities haven't treated a single patient. [Too bad the nursing home coronavirus victims weren't treated at these unused field hospitals...]