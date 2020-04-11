US: Hospitals Get Paid $13K to List Patients as COVID-19 and $39K to Put Them on a Ventilator | 10 April 2020 | Minnesota: Republican state senator Scott Jensen, who is also a medical doctor, says the AMA is encouraging doctors to over-count coronavirus deaths. He revealed that "Medicare is determining that if you have a COVID-19 admission to the hospital you get $13,000. If that COVID-19 patient goes on a ventilator you get $39,000, three times as much." Several days ago, he told local media he received a directive from the Minnesota Department of Health to list COVID-19 as the cause of death on death certificates even if patients were never tested for it. When asked why officials would want to inflate the death statistics, Jensen said, "Fear is a great way to control people, and I worry about that." The document mentioned by Jensen is from the CDC and is here.