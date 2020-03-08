US Marine contracts coronavirus in Virginia, the first case in the state | 07 March 2020 | A U.S. marine in Fort Belvoir, Va., tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, Virginia health officials announced Saturday. According to Department of Defense spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman, the patient is currently being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. "The Marine recently returned from overseas where he was on official business. Secretary Esper and the White House have been briefed," Hoffman tweeted. The marine is the first service member serving domestically to contract the virus.