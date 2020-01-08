US Military Bases Ramp Up Security Measures Amid Threats from Iran | 06 Jan 2020 | While Quantico, Fort Bragg, Fort Belvoir and Naval Base San Diego have tightened security since Iran's threats Friday, U.S. Northern Command has yet to publicly announce whether it will increase security nationwide. Tensions between the United States and Iran have grown since the U.S. killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani on Jan. 2. Iran has vowed revenge for the death of the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force.