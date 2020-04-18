U.S. Refuses Release of 9/11 Documents, Claims Reason for Secrecy Is 'Secret' | 17 April 2020 | In its latest move to protect its relationship with the Saudi Wahhabi monarchy, the U.S. Deep State blocked the release of FBI files on the September 11 attacks that it has been deemed to contain information that would imperil US national security. According to a report by ProPublica, the U.S. Department of Justice claimed in a federal court filing late Monday night that the documents exposed state secrets, but said that it could not explain what those secrets involved, because that, too, is secret. "This assertion of privilege is over highly sensitive and classified national security information concerning foreign government information; intelligence activities, sources and methods; and information concerning foreign relations and foreign activities of the United States, including confidential sources," acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell stated in a sworn declaration given to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The releases would have been part of a 2017 lawsuit against Saudi Arabia by the families of those who died in the September 11 attacks [inside job] and the aftermath.