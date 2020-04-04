U.S. Stops Issuing Passports Except for 'Life-Or-Death' Emergencies | 03 April 2020 | The U.S. State Department has stopped issuing passports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with exceptions for people who have a "qualified life-or-death emergency." In a statement published March 27, the State Department advised Americans to avoid all international travel due to the spread of COVID-19, unless someone is experiencing an emergency and needs to travel within 72 hours. Situations that qualify as "life-or-death emergencies" include serious illnesses, injuries or deaths among members of a person’s immediate family that requires travel outside of the U.S., according to the statement.