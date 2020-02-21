U.S., Taliban Agree to Landmark Ceasefire |21 Feb 2020 | The United States and the Taliban have reached a landmark agreement that will significantly reduce violence in Afghanistan and pave the way for the two sides to negotiate a peace deal that could bring the 18-year war in the country to a final end, the State Department announced on Friday... The agreement, being referred to officially as a "reduction in violence" accord, will pave the way for the Trump administration and the Taliban to engage in peace talks that could see most American forces finally exit the country. The first prong of this agreement will go into effect later tonight, U.S. officials said.