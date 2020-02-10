US Troops Establish New Military Base in Syria to Cut Off Roads to Eastern Oil Fields - Report | 09 Feb 2020 | Following two announcements of military withdrawal from the country, US troops still remain in Syria. Last time, their prolonged stay was justified by President Donald Trump by the need to "keep the oil" and to guard it, to prevent the oil from falling into the hands of terrorist remnants. US forces stationed in Syria have started building a new military base in the oil-rich northeastern province of Al-Hasakah near the town of Tell Brak, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported, citing anonymous sources. Its rapid construction reportedly started on 3 February with equipment and materials arriving from Iraq via the al-Waleed border crossing.