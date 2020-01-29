U.S. Widens Virus Travel Scans, Seeks Entry to Outbreak Zone --United to suspend most U.S.-China flights starting on Saturday --U.S. health official urges more cooperation from China | 28 Jan 2020 | U.S. health officials told travelers to avoid all non-essential trips to China, ramped up screening at airports and called for more cooperation from their Chinese counterparts as they rush to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that’s claimed more than 100 lives. The U.S. is trying to get front-line public health experts into China so the new, fast-moving pathogen can be better understood. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said he has repeatedly raised that possibility with Chinese officials for weeks and is hopeful a U.S. team will be let in. Meanwhile, United Airlines Holdings Inc. said on Tuesday it would suspend most of its flights between the U.S. and China starting Feb. 1, citing a big drop in demand.