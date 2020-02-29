US and Taliban sign historic peace deal to end 18-year war | 29 Feb 2020 | The United States and Taliban signed a peace deal Saturday aimed at bringing an end to the country’s longest war. The agreement sets the stage for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan more than 18 years after President [sic] George W. Bush ordered bombing in response to the 9/11 attacks. The US has spent more than $750 billion fighting the war, which has cost tens of thousands of lives on all sides. The historic deal was signed in Doha, Qatar, by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on hand to witness the ceremony.