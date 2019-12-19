US appeals court rules Obamacare individual mandate unconstitutional, leaves law intact | 18 Dec 2019 | A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate provision is unconstitutional but punted on deciding whether the rest of the landmark health-care law should be tossed out. The court, in a 2 to 1 decision, is also ordering a lower court judge to reconsider whether ACA, more commonly known as Obamacare, should remain intact. "The individual mandate is unconstitutional because it can no longer be read as a tax, and there is no other constitutional provision that justifies this exercise of congressional power," the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling said. "On the severability question, we remand to the district court to provide additional analysis of the provisions of the ACA as they currently exist."