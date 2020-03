US coronavirus cases surpass 35,000, now the third-highest infected nation in the world | 23 March 2020 | The number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 35,000 on Monday, making it the nation with the third-highest number of infections in the world, behind only Italy and China. The death toll in the U.S. from the COVID-19 virus reached 471 -- the sixth highest in the world. U.S. health officials have said coronavirus cases will rise as testing becomes more widely available.