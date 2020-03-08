You are here

US coronavirus cases top 400 as growing number of states declare emergencies

Sun, 08/03/2020 - 6:49am — legitgov

US coronavirus cases top 400 as growing number of states declare emergencies --New York has declared a state of emergency as cases statewide climb to at least 89. --Washington, D.C. has identified its first presumptive case. --Italy is preparing to lock down the Lombardy region, which includes the nation's financial hub, Milan. --A hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine collapsed in China, leaving dozens trapped in the rubble. | 08 March 2020 | Updates: Total cases worldwide: More than 105,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Total deaths worldwide: At least 3,558, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Total U.S. cases: At least 434, according to data compiled by NBC News. Total U.S. deaths: At least 19, according to data compiled by NBC News.

