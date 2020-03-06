US coronavirus death toll rises to 12 amid news Seattle stadium worker tests positive | 05 March 2020 | The US coronavirus death toll rose to 12 on Thursday as another person in Washington State succumbed to the disease -- and officials announced a concessions vendor at the Seattle Seahawks stadium tested positive. King County health officials said the woman in her 90s died on Wednesday at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 11, with the twelfth in California. The elderly woman had been a resident of the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland. Nine of the dead were from the same nursing home, which is now under federal investigation to determine if it followed guidelines for preventing infections.