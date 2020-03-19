You are here

US coronavirus response ramps up as feds, states mobilize

Thu, 19/03/2020 - 7:32am — legitgov

US coronavirus response ramps up as feds, states mobilize | 19 March 2020 | As the coronavirus outbreak continued to disrupt American life, numerous actions have been taken -- in Washington, in state capitals and at the local level -- to help get a grip on a situation that simultaneously threatened to spin out of control. In Washington, President Trump said Wednesday he would invoke the Defense Production Act, a move designed to help private businesses ramp up production and distribution of medical supplies and equipment needed to combat the virus also known as COVID-19. "If we need to use it, we'll be using it," the president said. "It's full speed ahead."

