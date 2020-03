US death toll from coronavirus passes 1,000 | 26 March 2020 | Deaths caused by the coronavirus in the US surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday night, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country recorded 1,031 fatalities, up from 827 earlier in the day, according to the university's coronavirus tracker. The US has the third-highest number of confirmed cases -- at 68,572. Only China, where the virus first appeared last December, and Italy have reported more.