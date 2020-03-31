US extends waivers on Iran sanctions amid coronavirus pandemic | 30 March 2020 | The State Department has moved to extend waivers for U.S. and foreign companies doing business in Iran to assist that country with its civilian nuclear program. A State Department spokeswoman confirmed to The Associated Press that several waivers had been extended, while sharply criticizing the Iranian government's [alleged] efforts to expand nuclear enrichment... Iranian officials have demanded that U.S. sanctions implemented after the Trump administration withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement be relaxed in recent days, accusing the sanctions of stifling Iran's ability to obtain basic medical supplies amid the outbreak of coronavirus.