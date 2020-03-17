US halts deployment and recalls troops from NATO's biggest drill 'Defender Europe 2020' due to coronavirus threat | 17 March 2020 | The Pentagon has announced it will drastically reduce the "size and scope" of its participation in the NATO 'Defender Europe 2020' exercise, stopping just short of calling quits on the much-touted drill set to run until May. Some 20,000 American soldiers, who were expected to form the backbone of the massive 37,000-strong drill involving forces from 18 NATO member states, will now either stay home or -- for those already moved into Europe -- return to the US. "As of March 13, all movement of personnel and equipment from the United States to Europe has ceased," US Army Europe confirmed in a press release on Monday.