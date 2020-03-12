US has restricted travel to and from these countries amid coronavirus pandemic | 11 March 2020 | The Trump administration will suspend travel between European countries and the United States for 30 days as the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic continues to grow. The measure will go into effect at midnight Friday, Trump said during a nationally televised message from the White House on Wednesday. He said the "strong but necessary" restrictions would not apply to the United Kingdom. After his address, Trump also stressed the travel restriction applies to people and will not impact trade. "The restriction stops people not goods," he tweeted.