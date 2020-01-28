You are here

US health experts hosted fictional coronavirus pandemic 'tabletop exercise' simulation three months ago

Tue, 28/01/2020 - 3:11am — legitgov

Holy coincidence, Batman: US health experts hosted fictional coronavirus pandemic 'tabletop exercise' simulation three months ago --Scientists at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security hosted event in October --The Center for Health Security's partners are the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation [of vaccine-pimping terrorists whose goal is massive worldwide depopulation to benefit the elites] --Center for Health Security, partners assert inputs for modelling potential impact of fictional virus were not similar to nCoV-2019 | 27 Jan 2020 | US health experts hosted a tabletop exercise which simulated a fictional coronavirus pandemic to see how authorities could coordinate a response to such an event - three months before the deadly outbreak in China. Scientists at the prestigious Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security modelled a hypothetical pandemic on a computer as part of research last October... Meanwhile, the Chinese city of Wuhan remains on lockdown as authorities scramble to stop the spread of the real-world coronavirus - nCoV-2019 - which has infected more than 1,400 people worldwide and killed 42.

