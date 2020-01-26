US orders charter flight to evacuate citizens and diplomats from virus-stricken Wuhan - report | 25 Jan 2020 | The United States is preparing to evacuate its diplomats and citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, according to a new report. Wuhan is the epicenter of a deadly coronavirus outbreak that has so far killed more than 40 people. According to the Wall Street Journal’s sources, Washington is sending a charter flight to Wuhan on Sunday to bring home its consular staff situated in the city of 11 million people, as well as some or all of the roughly 1,000 Americans residing locally. The operation was reportedly green-lit by the Chinese foreign ministry, following negotiations in recent days.