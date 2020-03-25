US senators accused of insider trading | 21 March 2020 | Four US senators are under scrutiny over claims they used insider knowledge about the impending coronavirus crisis to sell shares before prices plummeted. Republicans Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler face calls to quit after selling millions in stocks last month. James Inhofe, a Republican, and Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, also reportedly sold holdings at the time. It is illegal for Congress members to trade based on non-public information gathered during their official duties. All four senators deny any impropriety.