US stops all weapon deliveries to Iraq, citing security concerns - Air Force spokesman |28 Jan 2020 | All US deliveries of weapons and ammunition to Iraqi security forces have been suspended, amid rising tensions over the US presence in Iraq following the drone assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. The halt includes the US Air Force's program of supplying parts and missiles to Iraq's fleet of F-16 fighter-bombers, the news portal Inside Defense reported on Monday. Deliveries will begin again "when the environment in Iraq is safe enough to resume," USAF spokesman Brian Brackens told Inside Defense in an email.