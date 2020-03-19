US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak | 19 March 2020 | The Trump administration has upgraded its already dire warning to Americans against all international travel as the coronavirus outbreak spreads. The State Department on Thursday issued a new alert urging Americans not to travel abroad under any circumstances and to return home if they are already abroad unless they plan to remain overseas. "The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19," it said in the new advice.