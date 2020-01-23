United Airlines passengers checked for coronavirus-like symptoms | 22 Jan 2020 | Two passengers flying from China on United Airlines were examined at a Chicago airport after appearing to show symptoms of the deadly virus that emerged overseas, the airline said. The travelers arrived on a flight from Shanghai to Chicago O'Hare International Airport amid reports of the mystery coronavirus spreading through international travel, according to CNBC. It's unclear what led officials to single out the travelers, but they were both cleared and released following examination.