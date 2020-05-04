University of Texas under investigation for possible ties to Wuhan biolab | 02 May 2020 | The Department of Education sent a letter to the University of Texas requesting all records pertaining to its dealings with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Department of Education's Office of the General Counsel sent a letter to University of Texas Chancellor James Milliken on April 24 requesting records related to the University's dealings with Chinese state-owned companies and universities. The letter states that the University of Texas had "substantial contractual relations" with a Wuhan based maximum biocontainment laboratory (Wuhan MCL) also called the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The U.S. laboratory involved, the Galveston National Laboratory (GNL), one of America's fourteen Bio Safety Level 4 laboratories, is operated by the University of Texas Medical Branch Institute for Human Infections and Immunity.